This Olympics 2024 medallist's father demands Rs 5 crore, flat in Pune, says, ‘Amount kept low because…’

“Had I known such an outcome, I would have persuaded him to explore a career in some other sports,” his father said

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 09:57 AM IST

This Olympics 2024 medallist's father demands Rs 5 crore, flat in Pune, says, ‘Amount kept low because…’
The father of Paris Olympics shooting bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale on Monday expressed disappointment over the Maharashtra government paying a prize money of Rs 2 crore to his son, saying Haryana doles out much higher amount for its athletes.

Swapnil Kusale, who hails from Kolhapur, won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 50m rifle 3 positions event in August.

The 29-year-old’s father, Suresh Kusale, said his son should get Rs 5 crore prize money and a flat near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, and maintained the Haryana government gives much higher amounts for its Olympics medal winning athletes.    

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Suresh Kusale claimed “The Haryana government gives Rs 5 crore to its each (Olympics medal winning) player (Haryana gives Rs 6 crore to a gold medallist, Rs 4 crore to silver medallist, Rs 2.5 crore to bronze winner).

“As per a new policy announced by the Maharashtra government, an Olympic bronze medal winner will get Rs 2 crore. Why does the state form such criteria when Swapnil was only the second individual Olympic medal winner from Maharashtra (after wrestler K D Jadhav in 1952) in 72 years?” Five individuals won medals in the Paris Olympics for India of which four were from Haryana and one, Swapnil Kusale, from Maharashtra. Haryana is a much smaller state compared to Maharashtra, but it gives higher prize money to its medal winning athletes, he said.

“However, our government has announced Rs 5 crore for a gold medal winner, Rs 3 crore for a silver medallist and Rs 2 crore for a bronze medallist. Why have such a criteria when only two players from Maharashtra have won individual Olympic medals in so many years,” Suresh Kusale asked.

“Had I known such an outcome, I would have persuaded him to explore a career in some other sports. Is the amount kept low because Swapnil is from a humble background? Would the reward amount have remained the same if he had been the son of an MLA or a minister?” he wondered.

Suresh Kusale said the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena in the sports complex should be named after his son.

“Swapnil should get Rs 5 crore as an award, a flat near Balewadi Sports Stadium so that he could easily commute for practice. Swapnil’s name should be given to the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena,” he said when asked about his demands.

After his Paris feat, the ace marksman was promoted by his employer Central Railway and appointed an officer on special duty.

The Maharashtra government recently announced doubling the prize money to players winning medals at major sports events, including Olympics, World Championships and Asian Games, among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

