Olympic swimmer collapses poolside after women’s 200m individual medley race, carried off in stretcher

Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka suffered a medical emergency poolside on Friday morning following her participation in the women's 200-meter individual medley qualifying heat at the Paris Olympics.

Potocka, aged 21, collapsed as she exited the water and was promptly attended to by medical personnel. She was provided with first aid and subsequently transported on a stretcher for further medical evaluation.

Witnesses observed Potocka being administered oxygen as she was being attended to, and reports indicate that she remained conscious throughout the ordeal. Despite the swift response from medical staff, it remains unclear whether Potocka required CPR.

Following the incident, Potocka's finishing time of 2 minutes and 14.20 seconds placed her in seventh position in her heat. Unfortunately, this time was not sufficient to secure her a spot in the event's semifinals, resulting in her elimination from the competition.

