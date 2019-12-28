Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom to represent India as she defeats Nikhat Zareen in boxing selection trials

In the final match between MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen, the six-time world champion beat the 23-year-old in the 51kg to book a spot for the Olympic Qualifiers.

Mary Kom beat Zareen SD 9-1 at the boxing selection trials at the IG Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, during their first-round matches, both did just enough to scrape through and set up a much-anticipated showdown.

Mary Kom will now represent India in the 51kg category in the first Olympic qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Wuhan, China from February 3-14.

The showdown was very important after Zareen had claimed that she is not being given a chance to fight Kom to establish the more superior boxer in their weight class.

Former junior world champion Zareen defeated reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia, while multiple-time Asian champion Mary Kom got the better of Ritu Grewal.

“I could not have lost this one because I know many people wanted me to, and not be there in the final against Mary Kom,” Zareen had said, according to Hindustan Times.

“I was nervous because it has been building on for so long. There was pressure. Also, I was nervous because it is difficult to cut down weight in winter. I was thinking so much about what to eat for breakfast today, that it kept me occupied, and took away some of the stress,” Zareen said.

In other trial bouts on Friday, world youth gold-medallist Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Asian silver-winner Manisha Maun in the 57kg category, while former national champion Simranjit Kaur got the better Pavitra in the 60kg opener.