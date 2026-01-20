FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US sends military aircraft to Greenland as Denmark reinforces defences after Donald Trump threats

EU chief holds talks with US Congress delegation over Greenland after Donald Trump’s threats

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal confirms retirement at 35, says, 'can't push it anymore'

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur airport's new terminal expansion plans unveiled, to offer mall, lounge and multiple other amenities for travellers

Gold, silver prices today, January 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

India–UAE partnership: Trade ties deepen as both nations target $200 billion by 2032

How an Indore beggar became crorepati, owns 3 homes, 3 auto-rickshaws, Swift Dzire

Akshay Kumar’s security vehicle met with accident in Mumbai after colliding with auto rickshaw

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies at age 93

Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghanistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US sends military aircraft to Greenland as Denmark reinforces defences after Donald Trump threats

US sends military aircraft to Greenland as Denmark reinforces defences

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur airport's new terminal expansion plans unveiled, to offer mall, lounge and multiple other amenities for travellers

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur airport's new terminal expansion plans unveiled, to offer

India–UAE partnership: Trade ties deepen as both nations target $200 billion by 2032

India–UAE partnership: Trade ties deepen as both nations target $200 billion by

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

HomeSports

SPORTS

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal confirms retirement at 35, says, 'can't push it anymore'

The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton. Her last professional appearance was at the 2023 Singapore Open, although she did not make a formal announcement of her retirement at that time.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 07:28 AM IST

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal confirms retirement at 35, says, 'can't push it anymore'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal (35) has confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton, bringing an end to a career that has inspired a generation of Indian athletes. The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist, who has been a prominent figure in world badminton for over a decade, revealed that a prolonged battle with a chronic knee condition has forced her to step away from the sport.

    Saina has been sidelined for the past two years, and she admitted that her body can no longer handle the physical demands of elite competition. Her last professional appearance was at the 2023 Singapore Open, although she did not make a formal announcement of her retirement at that time.

    Saina Nehwal confirms retirement from competitive badminton

    Speaking on a podcast, Saina explained, "I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it. If you are not capable of playing anymore, that's it. It's fine." 

    The knee injury that changed everything

    Saina's decision to retire was made public after she was diagnosed with severe degeneration of knee cartilage, a condition that has made it impossible for her to sustain high-intensity training. She shared the details of her diagnosis, saying, "Your cartilage has totally degenerated, and you have arthritis. That's what my parents and coaches needed to know. I just told them, 'Now, probably I can't do it anymore. It is difficult."

    This revelation sheds light on the physical challenges that Saina has been facing, and it is clear that the injury has taken a significant toll on her ability to compete at the highest level. The chronic knee issues have been a persistent problem for Saina, and they have ultimately led to her decision to retire from the sport.

    'No need for a formal announcement'

    The 35-year-old said, she never felt the need for a formal retirement announcement, as her absence from competition was evident to those who followed her career. She said, "Slowly people will also realise that Saina is not playing. I didn't think it was such a big matter to announce my retirement. I just felt my time was up because I couldn't push much, my knee is not able to push like before."

    The former World No.1 further said, "You train eight to nine hours to be the best in the world, now my knee was giving up in one or two hours. It was swelling, and it became very tough to push after that. So I thought it’s enough. I can’t push it anymore."

    Saina Nehwal's career

    Saina's career has been marked by her ability to overcome adversity, including a knee injury that threatened her participation in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Despite this setback, the 35-year-old made a strong comeback, winning a World Championship bronze in 2017 and a Commonwealth Games gold in 2018. T

    However, recurring knee problems continued to disrupt her progress, and in 2024, she revealed that she had arthritis and significant cartilage wear, making it extremely difficult for her to train at an elite level. This ongoing struggle with injuries has been a significant factor in her decision to retire from badminton.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    US sends military aircraft to Greenland as Denmark reinforces defences after Donald Trump threats
    US sends military aircraft to Greenland as Denmark reinforces defences
    EU chief holds talks with US Congress delegation over Greenland after Donald Trump’s threats
    EU chief holds talks with US Congress delegation over Greenland
    Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal confirms retirement at 35, says, 'can't push it anymore'
    Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal confirms retirement at 35, says, 'can't push it'
    Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur airport's new terminal expansion plans unveiled, to offer mall, lounge and multiple other amenities for travellers
    Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur airport's new terminal expansion plans unveiled, to offer
    Gold, silver prices today, January 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
    Gold, silver prices today, January 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
    10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
    Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
    Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
    Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
    Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
    Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
    Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
    Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
    Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement