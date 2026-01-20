Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal confirms retirement at 35, says, 'can't push it anymore'

The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton. Her last professional appearance was at the 2023 Singapore Open, although she did not make a formal announcement of her retirement at that time.

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal (35) has confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton, bringing an end to a career that has inspired a generation of Indian athletes. The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist, who has been a prominent figure in world badminton for over a decade, revealed that a prolonged battle with a chronic knee condition has forced her to step away from the sport.

Saina has been sidelined for the past two years, and she admitted that her body can no longer handle the physical demands of elite competition. Her last professional appearance was at the 2023 Singapore Open, although she did not make a formal announcement of her retirement at that time.

Saina Nehwal confirms retirement from competitive badminton

Speaking on a podcast, Saina explained, "I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it. If you are not capable of playing anymore, that's it. It's fine."

The knee injury that changed everything

Saina's decision to retire was made public after she was diagnosed with severe degeneration of knee cartilage, a condition that has made it impossible for her to sustain high-intensity training. She shared the details of her diagnosis, saying, "Your cartilage has totally degenerated, and you have arthritis. That's what my parents and coaches needed to know. I just told them, 'Now, probably I can't do it anymore. It is difficult."

This revelation sheds light on the physical challenges that Saina has been facing, and it is clear that the injury has taken a significant toll on her ability to compete at the highest level. The chronic knee issues have been a persistent problem for Saina, and they have ultimately led to her decision to retire from the sport.

'No need for a formal announcement'

The 35-year-old said, she never felt the need for a formal retirement announcement, as her absence from competition was evident to those who followed her career. She said, "Slowly people will also realise that Saina is not playing. I didn't think it was such a big matter to announce my retirement. I just felt my time was up because I couldn't push much, my knee is not able to push like before."

The former World No.1 further said, "You train eight to nine hours to be the best in the world, now my knee was giving up in one or two hours. It was swelling, and it became very tough to push after that. So I thought it’s enough. I can’t push it anymore."

Saina Nehwal's career

Saina's career has been marked by her ability to overcome adversity, including a knee injury that threatened her participation in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Despite this setback, the 35-year-old made a strong comeback, winning a World Championship bronze in 2017 and a Commonwealth Games gold in 2018. T

However, recurring knee problems continued to disrupt her progress, and in 2024, she revealed that she had arthritis and significant cartilage wear, making it extremely difficult for her to train at an elite level. This ongoing struggle with injuries has been a significant factor in her decision to retire from badminton.