Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan, says 'awards give us lot of encouragement, motivation'

Sindhu has already been the recipient of Padam Shri in 2015, and the highest sporting honour of India, the Khel Ratna award in 2016.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 03:49 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, to India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu. President Kovind presented the Padma Awards 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

"It is a proud moment. I am very thankful to the Government of India, all of the ministers and President sir for giving me this award. I am very very happy, these kinds of awards give us a lot of encouragement, support and motivation to do much better in the coming future," PV Sindhu told ANI after receiving the Padma Bhushan award.

"Definitely I would work hard and give my best. I have some upcoming tournaments, so I hope I do well and give my best in them," she added.Sindhu has already been the recipient of Padam Shri in 2015, India's fourth-highest civilian award and highest sporting honour of India, Khel Ratna award in 2016.

Post Rio 2016 silver medal, Sindhu went on to win medals at both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2019, she became the first Indian to win the World Badminton Championships beating Nozomi Okuhara in the finals.In 2021, Sindhu took a giant leap as she etched her name in the sporting history of the country after she clinched the bronze medal in the women's singles competition at Tokyo 2020. With that bronze, Sindhu became the first woman from India to become a double Olympic medallist.The reigning world champion defeated He Bing Jiao of China 21-13, 21-15 for the badminton women's singles bronze at Tokyo 2020.PV Sindhu was last seen on court in October when she crashed out of the French Open 2021 after losing to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the semi-finals. 

