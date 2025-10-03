Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu wins silver at World Weightlifting Championships

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit

Meet boAt's new CEO Gaurav Nayyar, who worked as COO at Aman Gupta's company, his salary hits new high, will now earn...

At least 9 dead, several injured after a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar, here's what we know so far

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive

Meet 19-year-old law student, who turned to entrepreneurship with homegrown bakery, earned Rs 400000 in only 6 months by…, her name is…

Will India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Women's Cricket World Cup? BCCI breaks silence

Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years; Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara also star in espionage thriller

Nita Ambani's ethnic fashion rules at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Dandiya night, pics go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistani players | WATCH

Garba x Cricket: Fans recreate Arshdeep Singh-inspired steps mocking Pakistan

Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit

Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, kn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeSports

SPORTS

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu wins silver at World Weightlifting Championships

Mirabai, who returned to action after Paris 2024 by winning the 48kg gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in August, produced a total lift of 199kg (84kg snatch + 115kg clean and jerk).

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu wins silver at World Weightlifting Championships
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Olympic medallist Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal at the World Championships in the 48kg category here. This is the third medal at the marquee event and second silver for the former world champion.

Mirabai, who returned to action after Paris 2024 by winning the 48kg gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in August, produced a total lift of 199kg (84kg snatch + 115kg clean and jerk).

The 2017 world champion and 2022 silver-medallist had two failed attempts at 87kg. Even the first lift at 84kg looked a little uncomfortable for her. But she regained her rhythm in the clean and jerk, successfully executing all three attempts.

In the Clean and Jerk, she had a good lift of 109kg, followed by 112 before lifting 115kg, the weight she last lifted at Tokyo Olympics four years ago.

North Korea's Ri Song Gum won the gold with am impressive 213kg total lift (91kg + 122kg), setting new world records in total as well as clean and jerk. Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen took the bronze with a total lift of 198kg (88kg Snatch + 110kg Clean & Jerk).

The 31-year-old ace Indian ace won a gold medal in the 48kg category at the 2017 edition of the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim. She also won silver in the 49kg category at the 2022 edition of the competition in Bogota.

India sent a 14-member contingent at the World Weightlifting Championships 2025, which will run till October 11. The event is also serving as one of the qualifying events for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

In the women's section, besides Mirabai, Koyel Bar (53kg), Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (58kg), Nirupama Devi Seram (63kg), Harjinder Kaur (69kg), Vanshita Verma (86kg), Mehak Sharma (86kg+) will be in action.

Bindyarani, Nirupama and Mehak all won silver medals, while Harjinder and Vanshita bagged bronze at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in August.

Meanwhile, India’s men’s contingent will be led by Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh.

Lovepreet also won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships earlier this year where Ajith Narayana and Ajaya Babu Valluri struck gold.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Normalcy returns to Ladakh, authorities order to reopen schools; check details
Normalcy returns to Ladakh, authorities order to reopen schools; check details
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Adani, Ambani or Tata....
UIDAI hikes Aadhaar card update fees, waives off biometric update fee for...; check full details
UIDAI hikes Aadhaar card update fees, waives off biometric update fee for...; ch
Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, Singapore event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta arrested in Delhi
Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, event organiser Shyamkanu
Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years; Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara also star in espionage thriller
Patriot teaser: Mohanlal, Mammootty reunite after 17 years in espionage thrille
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE