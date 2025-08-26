Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu makes BIG comeback, bags gold at Commonwealth Championships

In the women's 48 kg category, Chanu recorded her best snatch lift in her second attempt after missing her first. She attempted 87 kg in her third attempt but could not make a valid lift.

Former world champion and Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu won gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday, describing the victory as a result of "relentless hard work".

Competing for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chanu lifted a total of 193 kg--84 kg in snatch and 109 kg in clean and jerk--securing the top spot and a direct qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, according to Olympics.com.

Speaking after her win, Chanu said, "I am truly delighted to win the gold medal here in Ahmedabad. Competing on home soil after a year since the Paris Olympics made this moment even more special, and the support from the crowd gave me immense motivation. This victory is the result of relentless hard work, my coaches' guidance, and the constant encouragement of the nation. It's a great confidence boost as I prepare for the World Championships in October, and I'll continue to give my best to make India proud on the international stage."

In the clean and jerk section, Chanu began with a successful lift of 105 kg and improved to 109 kg in her second attempt. Although she failed to lift 113 kg on her final attempt, her total was enough to claim gold.

The podium was completed by India's Sunil Dalvi, who lifted 177 kg (76 kg snatch + 101 kg clean and jerk), and Nigeria's Ruth Asouquo Nyong, who lifted 167 kg (72 kg + 95 kg) to take bronze.At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Chanu lifted 199 kg (88 kg snatch + 111 kg clean and jerk) in the 49 kg category but did not win a medal. She had previously won silver in the 49 kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) revising weight categories and discontinuing the 49 kg class, Chanu now competes in the 48 kgdivision.

