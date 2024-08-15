Olympic Medalists Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Who is richer?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeSports

Sports

Olympic Medalists Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Who is richer?

Arshad Nadeem made history with Pakistan's first individual Olympic gold while Neeraj Chopra secured silver.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Olympic Medalists Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Who is richer?
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra Net Worth: Paris Olympics 2024 showcased an epic battle between two of the world’s leading javelin throwers, Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan and Neeraj Chopra from India. This eagerly anticipated showdown lived up to the hype, with both athletes delivering outstanding performances.

Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem made history by winning Pakistan's first-ever individual Olympic gold medal with a stunning throw of 92.97 meters. This monumental achievement surpassed the defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's season-best throw of 89.45 meters, earning Nadeem the gold medal. His final throw of 91 meters further solidified his dominant performance.

Despite facing significant financial constraints during his preparation, Nadeem's victory on August 8th brought him substantial rewards. Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister of Punjab, Pakistan, announced a cash prize of PKR 100 million (approximately INR 3 crore) to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day. Additionally, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab pledged PKR 50 million and revealed plans to establish a sports academy named after Nadeem, recognizing him as a national hero.

The Pakistani National Assembly has decided to honor Nadeem with the country’s highest civilian award. Opposition leader Omar Ayub has promised a grand reception upon his return, and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced a cash reward of PKR 2 million. Tessori also took to X (formerly Twitter) to declare an additional PKR 1 million for the Olympic champion.

Overall, Nadeem is set to receive nearly INR 2 crore in prize money for his achievements at the Paris Olympics 2024. This significant sum will greatly boost his net worth, currently estimated at approximately USD 2 million (around INR 16.8 crore).

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra's journey to becoming one of the world’s top javelin throwers began with his record-breaking performance at the U-20 level. His subsequent gold medal wins at the 2023 World Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics catapulted him to international fame. These achievements have significantly enhanced his net worth, estimated at $4.5 million.

Chopra earns over Rs 30 lakh per month, with an annual income exceeding Rs 4 crore. His financial success is further supported by endorsements with top global brands like Omega and Under Armour. Additionally, he serves as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, adding to his stature as one of India’s most celebrated athletes.

Chopra resides in a three-storey bungalow in Khandra, Haryana, near Panipat, reflecting his success both on and off the field. His impressive achievements and financial success have made him a role model for aspiring athletes in India and beyond.

The intense rivalry between Nadeem and Chopra continues to captivate fans, as both athletes push the boundaries of their sport. Their performances at the Paris 2024 Olympics have further solidified their places among the world’s elite javelin throwers.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement