Olympic Medalists Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Who is richer?

Arshad Nadeem made history with Pakistan's first individual Olympic gold while Neeraj Chopra secured silver.

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra Net Worth: Paris Olympics 2024 showcased an epic battle between two of the world’s leading javelin throwers, Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan and Neeraj Chopra from India. This eagerly anticipated showdown lived up to the hype, with both athletes delivering outstanding performances.

Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem made history by winning Pakistan's first-ever individual Olympic gold medal with a stunning throw of 92.97 meters. This monumental achievement surpassed the defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's season-best throw of 89.45 meters, earning Nadeem the gold medal. His final throw of 91 meters further solidified his dominant performance.

Despite facing significant financial constraints during his preparation, Nadeem's victory on August 8th brought him substantial rewards. Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister of Punjab, Pakistan, announced a cash prize of PKR 100 million (approximately INR 3 crore) to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day. Additionally, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab pledged PKR 50 million and revealed plans to establish a sports academy named after Nadeem, recognizing him as a national hero.

The Pakistani National Assembly has decided to honor Nadeem with the country’s highest civilian award. Opposition leader Omar Ayub has promised a grand reception upon his return, and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced a cash reward of PKR 2 million. Tessori also took to X (formerly Twitter) to declare an additional PKR 1 million for the Olympic champion.

Overall, Nadeem is set to receive nearly INR 2 crore in prize money for his achievements at the Paris Olympics 2024. This significant sum will greatly boost his net worth, currently estimated at approximately USD 2 million (around INR 16.8 crore).

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra's journey to becoming one of the world’s top javelin throwers began with his record-breaking performance at the U-20 level. His subsequent gold medal wins at the 2023 World Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics catapulted him to international fame. These achievements have significantly enhanced his net worth, estimated at $4.5 million.

Chopra earns over Rs 30 lakh per month, with an annual income exceeding Rs 4 crore. His financial success is further supported by endorsements with top global brands like Omega and Under Armour. Additionally, he serves as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, adding to his stature as one of India’s most celebrated athletes.

Chopra resides in a three-storey bungalow in Khandra, Haryana, near Panipat, reflecting his success both on and off the field. His impressive achievements and financial success have made him a role model for aspiring athletes in India and beyond.

The intense rivalry between Nadeem and Chopra continues to captivate fans, as both athletes push the boundaries of their sport. Their performances at the Paris 2024 Olympics have further solidified their places among the world’s elite javelin throwers.

