Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police in Sagar Dhankad murder case

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar who was on the run for Sagar Rana's death has been arrested by Delhi Police. Sushil Kumar was arrested along with an associate from the Mundka area in the national capital.

"A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell," Neeraj Thakur, Special CP-Special Cell, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Olympic medallist is said to have allegedly thrashed 23-year-old former junior national champion to death during a brawl in the Chhatrasal Stadium parking area on May 4. Rana was also part of the senior national camp.

On the night of 4 May, Sagar, who used to compete in the 97 kg Greco-Roman category, was murdered in a scuffle involving two groups outside the Chhatrasal Stadium - a training centre run by Sushil Kumar's father-in-law, Satpal Singh.

According to reports, Sagar, along with his friends, Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar, were allegedly beaten up by around 20 men armed with hockey sticks and baseball bats.

Sagar succumbed to his concussion injuries early on Wednesday morning, while Sonu and Amit were undergoing treatment at the BJRM Hospital.

Police investigation stated that Sagar and his friends were tenants in a house reportedly owned by Sushil near the stadium. They were asked to vacate as Sagar was not able to pay the rent. This led to friction between the two.

While Sagar finally vacated the house four months ago, he allegedly criticised Sushil. The medallist was reported to be angry as Sagar allegedly called him names like 'badmash' in public which tarnished his image, The Print reported.

Since the brawl took place, Sushil Kumar and his companion Ajay have been on the run. They were spotted in Meerut and Punjab. Sushil Kumar had even applied for anticipatory bail.

However, after the Delhi Police urged the court to turn it down, New Delhi's Rohini court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a two-time Olympic medalist.

While dismissing Sushil Kumar's pre-arrest bail, the judge reasoned that "the allegations against the accused are serious in nature. From the perusal of the record of investigation so far, it reveals that prima facie the accused is the main conspirator".

Further, the judge noted: "The investigation is still going on and some of the accused persons have not been arrested so far. The NBWS [non-bailable warrant] has already been issued against the accused. The Court is not making any observations on the facts as submitted before Court because it is the stage of anticipatory bail and giving any observation may prejudice the parties vice versa.

"So at this stage, the Court is not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the accused".