Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker gave a perfect response to trolls who left bad remarks on her ramp walk, soon after she shared the video on her Instagram handle.

Olympic medal winner Manu Bhaker recently graced the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in New Delhi. The professional shooter, who won two medals in the Paris Olympics 2024, grabbed eyeballs as she turned showstopper for clothing brand Marks and Spencer. A section of social media praised her as an ‘all-rounder’, while trolls criticized her for being ‘dramatic’.

Manu took to her Instagram handle and shared her first ramp walk with the caption, “Locked, Loaded and Runway- ready with M&S Bringing in the #BigAutumnEnergy!”. She sizzled in a two-piece monochromatic faux leather set comprising a black sleeveless top and a matching midi-skirt. She paired the dress with a neon green sweater hanging on her shoulder. She also stuck a shooting pose as she confidently walked the ramp.

Soon after her video surfaced online, the netizens flocked to the comment section and dropped mixed reactions. A fan wrote, “An all-rounder .. She is just beyond perfect in everything she does !!! You look stunning Manu !” Another fan said, “She did this like a professional needs appreciation not hate.....she is achieving this through her hard work…” On the other hand, a netizen criticized her saying, “You are too pretty all of us know but being a sportsperson you should focus on your game than rather focusing on ads and all these stuff. We are a great sportsperson and we know you can get that gold medal. Pls focus on your passion, not these stuff”. Another added, “U would never see any Chinese/Japanese Olympic medalist doing these things that is the reason why INDIA IS FAR BEHIND in the Olympics..”

In response, Manu gave a befitting reply to trolls passing remarks on her professional choices. “Wow, thank you guys for some good words. Also, quite some haters I see. I just wanted to say, don’t limit yourself to anything, make your life big, your career shiny and your parents proud, haters will hate, lovers will love, you do you. Have your morale high and make your own way, in your own style. There’s no shortcut to things, but why do easy things when good gave you the strength to do difficult Cheers(sic),” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Manu clinched two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics that took place between July and August this year. She scripted history to become the first female shooter to get two Olympic medals in the post-independence era.