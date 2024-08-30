Twitter
Sports

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker meets Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, credits him for....

Bhaker took to social media to express her excitement, sharing a heartfelt tweet that encapsulated her deep admiration for the cricketing icon.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker meets Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, credits him for....
Courtesy: X @realmanubhaker
Renowned Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, known for her exceptional talent and unwavering determination in the world of shooting, recently had the honor of meeting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Bhaker took to social media to express her excitement, sharing a heartfelt tweet that encapsulated her deep admiration for the cricketing icon.

In her tweet, Manu Bhaker conveyed her gratitude for the privilege of meeting Sachin Tendulkar, highlighting the significance of the experience in her career.

"The one and only Sachin Tendulkar sir! Feeling blessed to share this special moment with the cricketing icon! His journey motivated me and many of us to chase our dreams. Thank you sir for unforgettable memories!" she said in her post.

Manu eloquently described the moment as a true blessing, underscoring the significance of sharing this experience with someone she has long admired.

In his reply to Manu's post the Cricket legend said, "Meeting you and your family was truly special, Manu. Your success story is now a source of inspiration for young girls everywhere to dream big and achieve their targets. Keep striving for excellence and setting new benchmarks India is cheering for you!"

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history, has served as an inspiration to countless individuals through his unwavering dedication, humility, and unparalleled skills on the cricket field. His transformation from a young prodigy to a global cricketing icon is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence, a narrative that resonates deeply with athletes across various sports disciplines.

Manu Bhaker, a rising star who has already achieved remarkable success at a young age, etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian athlete to secure two medals at the same Olympics. Alongside her partner Sarabjot Singh, Bhaker clinched the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event.

In a thrilling bronze medal play-off match, the duo of Manu and Sarabjot emerged victorious over South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin with a score of 16-10. Their consistent performance, marked by a series of perfect 10s, propelled India to its second medal in the competition.

Manu Bhaker kickstarted India's medal tally at the Olympics by claiming the third spot in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, making history as the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. Subsequently, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker secured the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event, marking India's inaugural shooting team medal at the Games.

Despite her impressive achievements, Bhaker narrowly missed out on a historic grand treble as she finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event, falling short of becoming the first Indian athlete to secure three medals at the Olympics.

Also read| Shooter Manish Narwal secures India's 4th medal at Paris Paralympics, wins silver in men's 10m air pistol SH1

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
