Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra leaves Panipat ceremony midway, taken to hospital

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who has become an apple of everyone's eye, was taken to hospital after he was down with a high fever. Chopra, who was attending a felicitation ceremony in his hometown Panipat got down from the stage midway and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to a report by Times Now, a welcome ceremony was hosted in Panipat for Neeraj on Tuesday, August 17 but his health started deteriorating during the function. He reportedly had a high fever and had to leave the stage.

He was taken to a hospital immediately after he complained of his sickness.

The report also said that Chopra's friends and family confirmed that he was under the weather during the ceremony after a long day. Chopra was part of a car rally from Delhi to Panipat on Tuesday since the morning and a journey of approximately six hours probably took a toll on his health.

Due to heat and exertion, Chopra had been on medicines and had recovered well before the Independence Day celebrations where all the medallists of the Tokyo Olympics met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had a meal with him. After which, the residents of Panipat were excited that their hero will finally return to his hometown after series of events and ceremonies across the country.

The 23-year old became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in Track and Field, that too a gold after achieving a distance of 87.58 metres in the men's javelin throw event.