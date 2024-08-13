Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem gets Rs 10 crore and a car from Pakistan CM Maryam Nawaz, the number of car is...

Arshad Nadeem for has been receiving luxurious gifts from renowned people since he won the historic gold medal for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 8.

Maryam Nawaz, the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province also visited the hometown of Arshad Nadeem, Mian Channu. She reached Arshad’s village by helicopter to personally congratulate and reward him for his remarkable achievement - a gold medal victory and setting a new record in the javelin throw at the Olympic Games.

The Punjab CM has already presented a reward of Rs 10 crore to Nadeem. She also announced to gift of a brand new Honda Civic car to the Olympic champion.

A welcome ceremony was held for Arshad Nadeem, where he received the keys to a brand-new Honda Civic. This car is very special because it comes with a number plate that reads 'PAK-9297'.

Interestingly, this is because Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics with a record throw of 92.97 metre.

The price of a Honda Civic car in Pakistan is around Rs 86 lakh.

