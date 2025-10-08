Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat suspended by WFI due to…, not allowed to participate in wrestling competition till…

Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat has been suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India on Tuesday. He now faces one-year ban from participating in any International or national wrestling competitions. But why was he suspended?

Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat has been suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India on Tuesday for violating weight regulations. He now faces one-year ban from participating in any International or national wrestling competitions, effective from September 23.

WFI issued a suspension letter to Aman Sehrawat, “You are hereby suspended from all wrestling related activities, both at the national and international level for a period of one year effective from the date of show cause notice."

Aman Sehrawat suspended due to Weight violation

Aman, 22, was disqualified for exceeding the 57kg weight limit at the World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, in September. He exceeded the weight limit by 1.7kg. WFI seek an explanation regarding his disqualification.

As per reports, Aman was also asked to appear before a five-member committee headed by WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh which also had the national coaches in attendance. Committee found that Sehrawat had joined the preparatory camp in Porec, Croatia, 18 days before his scheduled bout on September 14. He had enough time to maintain his weight and fitness levels in accordance with regulations. After thorough review of his response to the disciplinary notice, it was found “unsatisfactory", thus he was suspended.

In the suspension letter, WFI wrote, "As an Olympic medallist WFI holds you to the highest standards of discipline, professionalism and commitment. Failure to adhere to these standards, particularly in managing your weight, has not only impacted your personal credibility but also tarnished the image of the nation on the global stage, causing disappointment among the wrestling fraternity and supporters."

“You failed to maintain the prescribed weight category for which you were officially selected, thereby depriving India of a potential medal opportunity and causing significant loss due to the expenditure incurred by the government for your participation and training.”

“During the period of suspension you are barred from participating in or associating with any activities organised or sanctioned by WFI at both national and international levels."

As per WFI Chief Sanjay Singh, Aman Sehrawat’s coaching staff have also been issued formal warnings, as they were not aware of Aman Sehrawat's weight maintenance regime. Aman was training in Russia and not in Lucknow national camp. The federation had however given the wrestler a one-week window to respond before taking final action.