Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

'Those were the days': Old video of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, ABD grooving at IPL match after-party goes viral

Former RCB stars Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, as well as former Mumbai Indians Muttiah Muralitharan and Kieron Pollard, were seen dancing in the viral video along with Viral Kohli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

'Those were the days': Old video of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, ABD grooving at IPL match after-party goes viral
Photo: Instagram

Many old videos of key players, including Shubhman Gill and Virat Kholi, have resurfaced on social media as IPL 2023 has started. A very old video of an IPL after-party has become highly popular on social media. Former RCB stars Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, as well as former Mumbai Indians Muttiah Muralitharan and Kieron Pollard, were seen dancing in the viral video along with Viral Kohli.

The popular video was first uploaded to YouTube by Royal Challengers Bangalore ten years ago. In the video, cricketers from Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are supposedly seen sharing a stage and having a blast at an IPL season 5 after-party.

A page known as "c.4.cricket" just posted the footage on Instagram. The popular video has received over 9 lakh views and more than 1 lakh likes on social media since it was posted. After seeing the popular video, internet users were revealed to feel nostalgic.

Many people also remembered former IPL players like ABD, Chris Gayle, and Muralitharan. Reminiscing the old times, one user wrote, “Those where the days”. "Once upon a time in IPL," said another.

Muttiah Muralitharan, a cricket player for Sri Lanka, was spotted on Instagram performing some unusual moves that caught people's attention. "Murli won the battle," On wrote. Another said, “Murli still have more variations then everyone else”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared 

READ | After Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana, clip of woman dancing to Bhojpuri song breaks internet

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan shows off her curves in bold off-shoulder golden dress, parties with BFFs Orry, Tania Shroff in viral photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos and videos
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Inside pics of Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s palatial home worth Rs 5000 crore with pool, gymnasium
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult, apologise for remarks: Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.