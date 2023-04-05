'Those were the days': Old video of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, ABD grooving at IPL match after-party goes viral

Photo: Instagram

Many old videos of key players, including Shubhman Gill and Virat Kholi, have resurfaced on social media as IPL 2023 has started. A very old video of an IPL after-party has become highly popular on social media. Former RCB stars Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, as well as former Mumbai Indians Muttiah Muralitharan and Kieron Pollard, were seen dancing in the viral video along with Viral Kohli.

The popular video was first uploaded to YouTube by Royal Challengers Bangalore ten years ago. In the video, cricketers from Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are supposedly seen sharing a stage and having a blast at an IPL season 5 after-party.

A page known as "c.4.cricket" just posted the footage on Instagram. The popular video has received over 9 lakh views and more than 1 lakh likes on social media since it was posted. After seeing the popular video, internet users were revealed to feel nostalgic.

Many people also remembered former IPL players like ABD, Chris Gayle, and Muralitharan. Reminiscing the old times, one user wrote, “Those where the days”. "Once upon a time in IPL," said another.

Muttiah Muralitharan, a cricket player for Sri Lanka, was spotted on Instagram performing some unusual moves that caught people's attention. "Murli won the battle," On wrote. Another said, “Murli still have more variations then everyone else”

READ | After Viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana, clip of woman dancing to Bhojpuri song breaks internet