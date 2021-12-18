WATCH: Old video of deer scoring goal and celebrating goes viral on Twitter

The feeling of scoring a goal and then celebrating is another joy in itself and that is what this deer - you read it right - DEER - felt after playing with a ball and then netting it into the goal.

An old video of a deer playing around with a ball and then scoring a goal, and then doing a trademark celebration has resurfaced on Twitter. In the video, the deer can be seen dribbling the ball with his antlers before pushing it into an empty net and later spinning around to celebrate has gone viral.

WATCH:

the little dance the deer does when he scores the goal tho pic.twitter.com/Q3j60fg06M — megan BRAUNY FOREVER brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 14, 2019

Talking about the video, it is from 2019 but was again shared by a Twitter user, which again went viral. The video has resurfaced at a time when the football world is once again reeling due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

About football, the Premier League has been hit again with five of the 10 matches scheduled this week have been postponed, taking the overall tally to nine. Manchester United's fixture against Brentford midweek, and Southampton during the weekend have been postponed.

The Premier League clubs are due to meet on Monday and discuss the COVID-19 situation. There are already differences emerging over whether to temporarily stop the season as a precaution or carry on.

As far as La Liga is concerned, Real Madrid has reported a number of cases, including the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Mariano, who will be missing the home game against Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

According to La Liga's norms, a club must have at least 13 players, at least five of them first-teamers and one a goalkeeper, available to play a match.