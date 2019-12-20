OFFICIAL: Mikel Arteta appointed as new Arsenal head coach on three-and-a-half year deal

OFFICIAL: Mikel Arteta appointed as Arsenal head coach on three-and-a-half year deal

Arsenal have announced the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their new head coach on Friday (December 20).

The former Gunner has signed a three-and-a-half year contract, who played for the London club for five seasons from 2011 to 2016.

“This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club," Arteta as quoted saying by AFC.

“We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

Mikel’s coaching team will be announced soon according to AFC's official statement.

On behalf of the Arsenal board and the owners Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Mikel back to Arsenal."

"He knows our expectations and those of our fans around the world are high and we are confident he can play a lead role in taking the club back to the levels we all demand."



“I also want to thank Freddie Ljungberg for skilfully guiding us through the last three weeks. He stepped up at short notice and has helped us through this difficult period with great professionalism,” he added.

Welcome back, Mikel!



Head coach of The Arsenal pic.twitter.com/lhsAfQ7cfq — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019

Arteta left his role as Pep Guardiola's assistant coach at Manchester City, after being part of the club's successful domestic campaigns in the past three seasons.