India made a strong comeback in the second session on Day 1 of the Christchurch Test after New Zealand had a steady start.

India made a strong comeback in the second session of Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Christchurch on Friday. At tea, New Zealand were 131/4, with Daryl Mitchell (6_) and Tom Blundell (8_) at the crease. New Zealand had started the second session well at 77/1, with captain Tom Latham unbeaten on 42.

Latham's fifty and India's comeback

After lunch, Latham got off to a good start and reached his 32nd Test fifty in 88 balls with five fours. In 36 overs, he and Henry Nicholls helped New Zealand surpass 100 runs. The game was then altered by Akash Deep. Latham, who hit one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps for 59 from 128 balls with six fours, was taken out by him. New Zealand scored 110/2. Anshul Kamboj dismissed Nicholls for 16 off 46 balls shortly after. At long leg, Nicholls attempted to draw a delivery but top-edged it to Akash Deep. New Zealand fell to 110/3.

Akash Deep struck again in the very next over. When Rachin Ravindra prodded at a delivery and Pant caught it, he got Ravindra for a nine-ball duck. Suddenly, New Zealand was 110/4. After that, Mitchell and Blundell overcame some challenging overs from Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah to secure New Zealand's victory.

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Brar shines on debut

Before lunch, India made their first breakthrough on the final ball thanks to rookie Gurnoor Brar. India had anticipated using the new surface, which was benefiting the fast bowlers, after winning the toss and deciding to bowl. However, the New Zealand openers did a good job managing the early swing. After avoiding an early LBW scare in the opening over, Latham appeared assured. He effectively assessed the choice and took full use of the opportunity. Conway scored 31 before Brar trapped him LBW. Brar became India's 321st Test player, replacing Prasidh Krishna.