Image Source: Twitter

At the French Open, Novak Djokovic caused quite a stir when a curious object, resembling a metal bottle cap, was spotted taped to his chest during a changeover. The item caught the attention of TV cameras, leading to playful comparisons to the superhero character Iron Man.

When questioned about it, the 22-time Grand Slam champion offered a whimsical response, citing his childhood admiration for Iron Man and jokingly attributing his success on the court to an incredibly efficient nanotechnology secretly provided by his team.

“When I was a kid I liked Iron Man a lot, so I try to impersonate Iron Man. My team delivers an incredibly efficient nanotechnology to help me deliver my best on the court, so that's the biggest secret of my career," AP quoted Djokovic as saying sarcastically. "If it wasn't for that, I probably wouldn't be sitting here."

This incident occurred during Djokovic's match against Marton Fucsovics at Roland Garros, where he emerged victorious with a 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 scoreline. While changing his polo shirt, the peculiar object became visible and piqued the curiosity of viewers. Djokovic, known for his light-hearted demeanor, humorously referenced his affinity for Iron Man when asked to clarify the purpose of the object.

As Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a third French Open title and the opportunity to break the men's record for most major championships, all eyes remain fixed on his performance on the court. His next challenge awaits on Friday, as he prepares to face off against the 29th seed from Spain, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

While the mysterious object adorning Djokovic's chest has sparked intrigue among fans and spectators alike, its true nature and purpose remain undisclosed. However, as tennis enthusiasts eagerly await his upcoming matches, the focus will undoubtedly shift back to the extraordinary skills and prowess that have propelled Djokovic to the pinnacle of the sport.