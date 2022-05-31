Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Quarterfinal of French Open

Novak Djokovic will face his arch-nemesis Rafael Nadal 59th time in French Open 2022

Episode number 59 of the epic rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is set to resume, as the two superstars of Tennis come face to face yet again in the French Open 2022 Quarterfinal.

The last time Nadal faced off against his arch-nemesis Djokovic, at the Roland Garros, it was the Serbian who knock the Spaniard out of the competition at the semifinal stage.

The world number 1 Djokovic, will face off against 13-time French Open champ Nadal for a 10th time at the Roland Garros.

Even though the Spaniard is nick the 'King of Clay' he has lost three times to Djokovic in this very competition, and it's the Serbian who comes into this clash as a heavy favourite, having not lost a single set in the French Open so far.

Ahead of the gigantic clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the French Open 2022 match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal start?

The French Open 2022 match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will be played on May 31, Tuesday (Wednesday night in India) at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the French Open 2022 match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal take place?

The French Open 2022 match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will be held at the Court Philippe Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros, in Paris, France.

Which channel will telecast the French Open 2022 match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in India?

The French Open 2022 match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will be telecasted on Sony SIX and Sony TEN 2.

How to watch the live streaming of the French Open 2022 match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in India?

The French Open 2022 match between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will stream live on the Sony Liv app.