Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios live streaming: How to watch Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final in India

Wimbledon 2022 final Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios on Sunday is definitely going to be a blockbuster. The Serbian who is stuck on 20 Grand Slam titles will try to close the gap between him and Rafael Nadal who has 22 Grand Slams.

On the other hand, Kyrgios has reached his first-ever career Grand Slam. The Australian was due to face Nadal in the semifinal however he had to pull out of Wimbledon after sustaining an injury in his abdomen.

The duo of Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have a bit of history and surely emotions will be running high when they come face to face in the summit clash of Wimbledon 2022.

When and what time will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final start?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will be played on July 10 (Sunday) at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final take place?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will take place on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Which channel will telecast Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hostar app and website.