Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: When and where to watch US Open 2025 semi-final live in India?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

How are 3E coaches different from 3AC coaches? Know benefits, prices, features

Ajit Pawar clarifies after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana Krishna: 'Was trying to...'

'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket

India REACTS to Donald Trump's fresh salvo involving New Delhi, Russia, China: 'At this point...'

'Hum government ko bijli dete hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal boasts about her factories, dairies, jeweller uncles, claims her monthly electricity bill is only..: Viral video

Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'

India reacts to Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks: 'Inaccurate and misleading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch pic

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 WC?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeSports

SPORTS

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: When and where to watch US Open 2025 semi-final live in India?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic match, including TV and streaming details for the 2025 US Open.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: When and where to watch US Open 2025 semi-final live in India?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A monumental showdown is on the horizon as World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz takes on four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open this Friday. The Spaniard has showcased his peak performance throughout the tournament, not losing a single set on his way to the final four. He moved one step closer to achieving his sixth grand slam title with a commanding 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win against Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Djokovic experienced a sluggish start to the tournament, with the seasoned Serbian having to battle through the initial rounds. Nevertheless, he has steadily gained momentum as he aims for his record-setting 25th grand slam, overcoming local favorite Taylor Fritz with a score of 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the last round.

This matchup marks their ninth encounter, with Djokovic holding a narrow advantage with five wins.

Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz take place?

The match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be held on September 6 at 12:30 am IST.

Where to watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz?

The live streaming of match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be available on the JioHotstar app and website while the live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Seventh-seeded Novak Djokovic, who holds the record for the most men’s Grand Slam titles with 24, leads Carlos Alcaraz 5-3 in their head-to-head matchups. The Serbian player also triumphed over Alcaraz in straight sets during the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A four-time winner of the US Open, Novak Djokovic's most recent loss to Carlos Alcaraz occurred in the final of Wimbledon 2024. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, the champion of the 2022 US Open, has yet to secure a victory against Djokovic on hard courts.

Although Novak Djokovic, who also earned a bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, has dropped three games on his way to the US Open semifinals, Carlos Alcaraz has not lost a single game so far.

Also read| 'They treat people like...': Yograj Singh launches scathing attack on MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev amid Irfan Pathan’s hookah controversy

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his...
What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?
What is 'halal township'? Why row over housing project with 'halal environment?
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two bir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE