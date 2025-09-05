Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: When and where to watch US Open 2025 semi-final live in India?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic match, including TV and streaming details for the 2025 US Open.

A monumental showdown is on the horizon as World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz takes on four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2025 US Open this Friday. The Spaniard has showcased his peak performance throughout the tournament, not losing a single set on his way to the final four. He moved one step closer to achieving his sixth grand slam title with a commanding 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win against Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Djokovic experienced a sluggish start to the tournament, with the seasoned Serbian having to battle through the initial rounds. Nevertheless, he has steadily gained momentum as he aims for his record-setting 25th grand slam, overcoming local favorite Taylor Fritz with a score of 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the last round.

This matchup marks their ninth encounter, with Djokovic holding a narrow advantage with five wins.

Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz take place?

The match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be held on September 6 at 12:30 am IST.

Where to watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz?

The live streaming of match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be available on the JioHotstar app and website while the live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Seventh-seeded Novak Djokovic, who holds the record for the most men’s Grand Slam titles with 24, leads Carlos Alcaraz 5-3 in their head-to-head matchups. The Serbian player also triumphed over Alcaraz in straight sets during the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A four-time winner of the US Open, Novak Djokovic's most recent loss to Carlos Alcaraz occurred in the final of Wimbledon 2024. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, the champion of the 2022 US Open, has yet to secure a victory against Djokovic on hard courts.

Although Novak Djokovic, who also earned a bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, has dropped three games on his way to the US Open semifinals, Carlos Alcaraz has not lost a single game so far.

