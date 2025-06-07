SPORTS
Novak Djokovic suffered a loss to Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the French Open 2025. Speaking after the loss, the Serbian tennis star dropped a major hint on his retirement.
Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has dropped a major hint on his retirement after facing defeat in the French Open semi-final game against Jannik Sinner on Friday. Despite being 38 years old, Djokovic is still one of his best forms and hinted post-match that this could probably be his last appearance at Roland Garros. ''This could have been the last match I ever played here, so I don't know,'' he said.
''That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end. But if this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd. I don't know really what tomorrow brings in a way at this point in my career. You know, I going to ‘keep on keeping on’. Twelve months at this point in my career is quite a long time. Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know,'' he added.
Despite hinting at his retirement, Djokovic also spilled the beans about participating in Wimbledon. ''Wimbledon and US Open, yes, they are in my plans. That's all I can say right now. But I feel like I want to play Wimbledon, I want to play US Open. Those two, for sure. For the rest, I'm not so sure,'' he said.
Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of Roland Garros on Sunday.
