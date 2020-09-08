Novak Djokovic sends message to fans after US Open 2020 disqualification

Novak Djokovic’s shock disqualification from the US Open 2020 has sent shockwaves throughout the tennis world. During his fourth round clash, Djokovic hit a ball out of frustration but unfortunately, it struck the lineswoman which led to the default. Djokovic immediately rushed to the lineswoman and checked on her before having a lengthy discussion with officials on court. Chair umpire Aurelie Tourte then announced the default as Djokovic's unbeaten record in the season came to an end in the 4th-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic stormed out of the Arthur Ashe stadium and did not attend the press conference. However, the Serbian media revealed the lineswoman name and many fans of Djokovic have hurled abuses at her. Some have even called it an over-reaction.

Now, Djokovic has taken to Twitter to state that the lineswoman did nothing wrong. In a statement, he said, “Dear #NoleFam thank you for your positive messages.. Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too. She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time. From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come.”

Dear #NoleFam thank you for your positive messages.. Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too. She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time. (1/2) — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 7, 2020

From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come(2/2) September 7, 2020

Struggle for Djokovic Off Court

The world number 1 has endured a torrid time off the court despite having a near-perfect one on it. His organization of the Adria tour was a disaster in which several players tested positive for the coronavirus. This saw Djokovic facing plenty of flak. Djokovic has even formed a break-away player’s union and this has also divided the tennis world.

Following the incident, Djokovic had written on his Instagram handle when he said, “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologise to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I'm very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I'm so sorry,” Djokovic wrote on Monday.

It is not known whether Djokovic will participate in the French Open that will be played after the US Open. The coronavirus situation has totally changed the Tennis calendar, with Wimbledon being abandoned and the French Open postponed to September-October due to the pandemic in Europe.