Novak Djokovic defeats Kei Nishikori to qualify for his 8th Wimbledon semi-final

Djokovic defeats Kei Nishikori 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2 on Wednesday in Wimbledon's quarters.

Three times champion Novak Djokovic roared back after dropping the second set to beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2 and reach his eighth Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday.

The Serb has progressed to the last four of a Grand Slam for the 32nd time to take sole ownership of second place on the list for the most semi-final appearances at a major in the Open Era, ahead of American great Jimmy Connors.

"It feels great to be in the last four. I feel like I'm peaking at the right moment," said Djokovic, who booked a place in a Grand Slam semi for the first time since the 2016 U.S. Open.