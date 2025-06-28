Neeraj Chopra recently provided an interesting perspective when questioned about which Indian cricketer he thought could succeed in javelin throw. Although many would have expected him to name a well-known batsman such as Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Chopra's choice was from the bowling department.

India's javelin star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra recently shared an intriguing insight when asked which Indian cricketer he believed could excel in javelin throw. While many might have anticipated him to mention a prominent batsman like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Chopra's selection came from the bowling side - Jasprit Bumrah.

During a special segment on Star Sports hosted by Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chopra expressed his confidence in the Mumbai Indians fast bowler's potential to succeed in javelin. "I think it would definitely be a fast bowler. So, I believe a fully fit Jasprit Bumrah would excel at it," Chopra remarked.

Elaborating on his choice, Chopra explained that fast bowlers inherently possess the strength, body coordination, and technical skills that javelin throwers need. He emphasized that Bumrah's athletic physique and explosive delivery make him an ideal candidate, had he opted for a different sporting career.

Bumrah, who recently spearheaded India's pace attack in the first Test against England at Headingley, showcased his skills in the first innings by achieving his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. However, in the second innings, he went without a wicket as England mounted a remarkable chase of 371, bolstered by a stunning 149-run innings from Ben Duckett. This outcome gave England a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with the second Test scheduled to occur at Edgbaston starting July 2.

The 30-year-old pacer has been a vital part of India's bowling lineup. Since the beginning of 2024, Bumrah has taken 78 wickets across 15 Test matches - the highest for any fast bowler worldwide during this timeframe. However, this remarkable achievement has come at a price. He has bowled an astonishing 410.4 overs, more than any other pacer globally. Australia's Mitchell Starc follows with 362.3 overs, while England's Gus Atkinson, who has taken 54 wickets, has bowled only 328 overs in the same duration. Among Indian bowlers, only all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has surpassed 400 overs (400.1) alongside Bumrah.

