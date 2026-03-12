Not Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, this 26-year-old to get 'Cricketer of The Year' award, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj win big, check full list here

Dravid's illustrious career spans a legendary sixteen-year playing stint followed by a highly successful coaching tenure.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up for a historic edition of its annual Naman Awards, scheduled for March 15 in New Delhi. The ceremony promises to be a grand celebration of India's unprecedented "Golden Year" in cricket, honouring teams that secured five ICC trophies across various categories.

Shubman Gill to get 'Cricketer of The Year' award

Shubman Gill is poised to be crowned India's premier cricketer, receiving the Polly Umrigar Award for Cricketer of the Year. His remarkable transition period has seen him take over the Test and ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma, maintaining high-scoring consistency in the longer formats. The 2025 season was transformative for Gill, with him amassing 1764 runs across all three formats at an average of 49. He led India to a spirited 2-2 draw in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy in England and a 2-0 series sweep against the West Indies, showcasing his prowess as a leader and batsman.

Rahul Dravid's to get 'Lifetime Achievement' award

Rahul Dravid will be honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his monumental contribution to Indian cricket. Dravid's illustrious career spans a legendary sixteen-year playing stint followed by a highly successful coaching tenure. He accumulated 13,288 Test runs and 10,889 ODI runs before transitioning into coaching. His leadership behind the scenes was instrumental in India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup win and culminated in the senior team's 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph.

BCCI to honour Mithali Raj

The BCCI is also planning to honour former legendary captain Mithali Raj with a lifetime achievement trophy. This recognition is a testament to her outstanding contributions to Indian women's cricket, including being the only woman cricketer to score more than 7,000 runs in ODI cricket.

BCCI Awards

The Naman Awards will also shine a light on the backbone of Indian cricket - the domestic circuit. Mumbai's rising star Ayush Mhatre is expected to receive the Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs cricket. The Mumbai Cricket Association is tipped to be named the best domestic association following another dominant year in the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophies.

The 2026 awards night will feature a massive gathering of champions, officially feliciting members of five winning squads: Senior Men (T20 World Cup 2026 & Champions Trophy 2025), Senior Women (ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025), and U19 Men & Women (Winners of their respective 2025 and 2026 ICC World Cups). The Men's T20 World Cup 2026 winners are also expected to officially receive their ₹131 crore prize money during the gala.