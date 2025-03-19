The court's decision was influenced by Yuzvendra Chahal's impending unavailability due to the Indian Premier League 2025 season, which commences on March 22.

The Bombay High Court has directed a family court to expedite the divorce proceedings of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The decision is expected on Thursday (March 20, 2025). This development has come in the light of Yuzvendra's upcoming participation in the Indian Premier League season starting March 22.



The court has quashed the ongoing rumour that Yuzvendra was being asked to pay Rs 60 crore as alimony to Dhanashree. Contrary to this, Yuzvendra will pay Rs. 4.75 crore as alimony. He has already paid Rs 2.37 crore, and the second installment will be paid after the divorce decree is issued, as per reports.



Is the divorce of Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma not final yet?

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s divorce proceedings have revealed that the couple cited "compatibility issues" as the reason for their split. The couple, which married in December 2020, has been living separately since June 2022. They jointly filed for divorce on February 5 and submitted a plea asking the court to waive off the six-month cooling period. However, their request to waive off the mandatory period was denied by the family court on February 20.



The Bombay HC has directed the family court to deliver a verdict on Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's divorce case by Wednesday, March 20. The court's decision was influenced by Yuzvendra's impending unavailability due to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which commences on March 22. Meanwhile, the court waived off the mandatory cooling-off period, citing the couple's two-and-a-half-year separation and their compliance with the consent terms reached during mediation.

Yuzvendra Chahal to play for PBKS in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra, the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 205 scalps, was purchased by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore in the IPL Mega Auction, which made him the costliest spinner in the league's history. He holds multiple records, including being the only player with over 200 IPL wickets and the highest wicket-taker for both RCB and PBKS. He will play for PBKS under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, with their campaign starting against Gujarat Titans on March 25.