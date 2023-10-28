'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa beats Pakistan by one wicket yesterday at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

At the beginning of the World Cup 2023 campaign, Pakistan were amongst the favourites and they were also living up to that by picking up the first two wins over Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, the label started to fade off after experiencing some back to back losses, especially yesterday when the team lost their fourth consecutive match to South Africa.

However, with respect to Pakistan’s performance, a lot has been said about team's fielding to be underwhelming. According to HT News, it was also alleged that the team dressing room has been going through a phase of lack of camaraderie.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also released a statement recently which denied such reports, and stated that there is no evidence to support these claims.

Rashid Latif, a former Pakistani player and cricket coach, targets PCB and reveals a big truth about the sports governing agency. Latif told PTV Sports as per the report of HT News, "In the Pakistani media, many things are happening. Perhaps they are false news. I will provide you with the true news, which was kept on hold."

"Babar Azam has been trying to message the chairman for the past two days, but they are not responding. He is messaging Salman Naseer (Chief Operating Officer), he is messaging Usman Walha (Director – International Cricket). So, what is the reason for not responding to their captain? Then, you are releasing a press statement.

"And it has been told to the players that we will reconsider the central contracts they have signed. These central contracts will not be accepted. Players have not received their salaries for five months, so how will they play? I didn’t want to reveal this," he further said.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s loss has put Pakistan on disadvantage. They have three more matches to play. Their chances of qualifying for the semi-finas are very minimal, so winning these games by a big margin is a must for them. However, their current standing in World Cup 2023 points table is at the sixth place.