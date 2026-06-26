'Not my priority': Shree Charani plays down ICC No. 1 ranking talk, eyes T20 World Cup triumph

Shree Charani says winning the Women's T20 World Cup with India is her only focus, despite becoming the No. 1 T20I bowler and breaking India's World Cup wicket record.

At the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Shree Charani has emerged as one of India's brightest stars. In addition to setting a new Indian record for the most wickets in a single Women's T20 World Cup, the youthful left-arm spinner is now the top-ranked T20I bowler. Charani claims that despite these accomplishments, her ultimate goal is to assist India in winning the World Cup.

Charani focused on team success, not personal records

During India's game against Bangladesh at Old Trafford, the 21-year-old achieved yet another significant milestone. She broke Poonam Yadav's previous Indian record of 10 wickets set at the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup by dismissing Shorna Akter in the final over, bringing her tournament total to 11. Although Charani has risen to the top of the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings, she claims that winning individual honours is not her first focus.

She said 'To be honest, right now my focus is completely on the World Cup. I'm not thinking about being the number one-ranked T20I bowler or any individual rankings. Those things are nice to have, but they are not my priority. I just want to bowl well, perform for the team and win the World Cup.'

Charani stated that she kept things straightforward by adhering to the proper line, length, and variations throughout her period against Bangladesh. Instead of doing anything else, she trusted the circumstances and concentrated on carrying out her intentions.

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India ready for crucial Australia clash

India will next face Australia in a crucial group-stage match, with a chance to finish at the top of the table. Charani acknowledged the significance of the game but stated that the team will not alter its strategy. She said 'Yes, the Australia game is going to be an important one. We want to win and finish on top of the group stage. But we are not going to treat it any differently. We are going to keep things simple.'

Charani added after this, 'There's no need to overthink. We have played against them before, and we know what to expect. It's about executing our skills on the day. One game at a time. That has been our approach throughout this tournament, and we will continue with the same mindset.' With Charani playing so well, India will be hoping to carry the momentum into their match against Australia and get closer to their goal of winning the Women's T20 World Cup.