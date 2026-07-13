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Not Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland, this surprise hero became biggest social media winner of FIFA World Cup 2026

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 nears its conclusion, the tournament has transformed the lives of several players and made them global social media sensations. Take a look at the 10 players who gained the most Instagram followers during the competition.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

Not Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland, this surprise hero became biggest social media winner of FIFA World Cup 2026
List of the top 10 footballers who gained the most Instagram followers during the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Instagram)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 has brought fame, recognition, and money to several players whose teams participated in the biggest-ever tournament with 48 teams. Nearly every player has seen a surge in their Instagram following since the World Cup began on June 8, enhancing their influence on social media and adding significantly to their earnings. The winner of this race so far comes from a nation which was not known to many before this World Cup edition. Yes, you read it right!

Vozinha from Cape Verde has witnessed the highest growth in terms of Instagram followers since the inception of the FIFA World Cup 2026 last month. Before the start of the tournament, Vozinha had around 40,000 followers on the platform, which has currently surged to 28.9 million. Let us take a look at the top 10 players who gained the most followers on Instagram, courtesy of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Players who gained most Instagram followers during FIFA World Cup 2026

Vozinha (Cape Verde) - 28.96 million (addition of 28.9 million)

Erling Haaland (Norway) - 64 million (addition of 24+ million)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 675 million (addition of 10+ million)

Neymar (Brazil) - 241 million (addition of 6.5 million)

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 512 million (addition of 5.8 million)

Gilberto Mora (Mexico) - 6.9 million (addition of 5.7 million)

Endrick (Brazil) - 23.8 million (addition of 5.3 million)

Jude Bellingham (England) - 45.3 million (addition of 5.3 million)

Michael Olise (France) - 9.5 million (addition of 4.2 million)

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 134 million (addition of 4 million)

Whats App Image 2026 07 12 at 8 10 34 AM

Remaining fixtures of FIFA World Cup 2026

July 15 (Semi-Final 1) - France vs Spain, Dallas Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

July 16 (Semi-Final 2) - England vs Argentina, Atlanta Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

July 19 (Third Place Play-off) - Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2, Miami Stadium (2:30 AM IST)

July 20 (Final) - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, New York New Jersey Stadium (2:30 AM IST)

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