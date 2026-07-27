Not Gautam Gambhir or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, skipper Shreyas Iyer gives credit to THIS star for 3-0 series win vs Zimbabwe

Shreyas Iyer led India to a 3-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe. He thanked interim coach VVS Laxman for his support and called the team’s performance 'flawless'.

India's captain Shreyas Iyer expressed gratitude to Indian coach VVS Laxman after securing a 3-0 T20I series victory over Zimbabwe in Harare. India won the final T20I by 35 runs, completing a clean sweep despite the absence of several senior players. The young Indian team showcased dominance across all three matches.

Laxman praises Iyer’s comeback

In a video shared by BCCI after the series, Laxman praised Iyer for his leadership. He said Iyer bounced back strongly after a tough start to his captaincy. 'Laxman congratulated Shreyas for overcoming a rough start to his T20I captaincy after India's 0-4 loss to England, noting his optimism. He emphasised the difficulty of leading a new group, as only 4 to 5 players from the England tour participated in the Zimbabwe series.' Laxman also said that, 'But he was so confident and the captain deserves a lot of credit for this victory, the way he encouraged each one of you.'

Iyer credits effort

In response, Iyer expressed gratitude to Laxman for his assistance throughout the visit. After India toured the UK, normal head coach Gautam Gambhir was allowed a break, so Laxman took over. Gambhir is anticipated to make a comeback for the August Test series against Sri Lanka. Regarding the team's performance, Iyer stated that India performed well in practically every area. 'I think we were flawless, honestly speaking, throughout the series, barring the catches that we dropped. It was a phenomenal effort by everyone in the team, including the support staff,' Iyer said.

Also read: IND vs ZIM: VVS Laxman makes big statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fitness, revels what makes 15-year-old different

Another highlight of the visit was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young hitter became the youngest player to score a fifty in a Twenty20 International after scoring two half-centuries. Additionally, Laxman advised him to prioritise his fitness and make every effort to contribute. Iyer also set a record with this victory. In his first eight Twenty20 Internationals, he became the first Indian skipper to win the toss.