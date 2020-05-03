Not autograph, not jersey: Fan asks Sunil Chhetri for his Netflix ID, password to pass COVID-19 lockdown phase

India football skipper Sunil Chhetri took to social media and revealed how a fan asked him for his Netflix ID and password to pass the time during this coronavirus lockdown.

The fan sent a message to Chhetri on Facebook for his Netflix credentials and even told him to change the password after the ongoing nationwide lockdown is over.

"Chhetri Bhai, Give me the USER ID and password of Netflix. Lockdown ke baad change kar lena password," a fan messaged Chhetri on Facebook.

Sharing a screenshot of the hilarous enounter, Chhetri tweeted: "Jersey Cross mark Autograph on a picture Cross mark Reply to the post Cross mark Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog Cross mark Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand."

Jersey Autograph on a picture Reply to the post Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand. pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

The 35-year old footballer then asked Netflix to give two-month free subscription to that very fan. Chhetri also assured that if Netflix India makes it happen, then he will send a signed shirt and picture their way.

In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal? https://t.co/Ub0WaMcutg — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

