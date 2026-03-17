Not Abhishek Sharma, this 27-year-old player likely to captain Kavya Maran's SRH in Pat Cummins' absence in IPL 2026

The 27-year-old batter had a brilliant outing in the T20 World Cup 2026, slamming a half-century in the final against New Zealand, which showcased his skills and capabilities.

India's star wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan is being considered as the frontrunner to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the start of the upcoming IPL 2026 season, given the uncertainty surrounding Pat Cummins' fitness. According to Times of India report, SRH management has already held discussions over the matter, and Kishan has emerged as the most suitable candidate's position.

The 27-year-old batter had a brilliant outing in the T20 World Cup 2026, slamming a half-century in the final against New Zealand, which showcased his skills and capabilities.

Pat Cummins' injury uncertainty

Pat Cummins, who suffered a serious injury during the 2025-26 Ashes series, has not played any cricket since then, and the franchise reportedly has no clarity on when the Australia cricketer will be available to play. This uncertainty has led to the SRH management considering alternative options, with Kishan being the top contender.

Ishan Kishan's recent form

The left-hander's recent performances have been impressive, with a scintillating Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign, where he led Jharkhand to their maiden title as a captain. He scored 517 runs in 10 innings, with two centuries and two fifties, showcasing his batting prowess. His impressive form continued in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he emerged as India's second-highest run-getter.

Speaking to the media, Ishan expressed his hope that his performances will serve as a motivation for young players in the country. He emphasised the importance of hard work and dedication, stating that it can lead to success from anywhere.

"It feels great because I believe the better I perform, the more motivation it will be for the young kids here who want to grow. I always try to ensure as many players as possible emerge from every corner. Now that we've played the World Cup, it shows that with hard work, you can succeed from anywhere," he added.

Abhishek Sharma eyes leadership role in SRH

Abhishek Sharma is a potential leader for Kavya Maran's Orange Army. Despite struggling to score runs in the majority of the T20 World Cup 2026, the left-handed opening batter has been in top form in the shortest format since 2024. In the IPL, he has scored 923 runs from 30 games in 2024 and 2025. He has struck at a rate of close to 200 in these games, making him a dangerous batter.

Meanwhile, Ishan's comeback to the Indian team has been inspiring, following a setback that saw his name omitted from the central contract list in 2024 due to his alleged lack of commitment to domestic cricket. He has worked hard to regain his place in the team and is now being considered for a leadership role in the IPL