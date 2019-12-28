Norwich vs Tottenham, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Tottenham Hotspur face Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Jose Mourinho's side could temporarily leapfrog Chelsea in fourth place if they win the last match of 2019.

Norwich team, on the other hand, begins the weekend bottom of the table and with only one win from their last 14 league outings.

When and where to watch Norwich vs Tottenham

Where and when is the Norwich vs Tottenham Premier League match being played?

The Norwich vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played on December 28, 2019, at Carrow Road.

What time does the Norwich vs Tottenham, Premier League match begin?

The Norwich vs Tottenham match will begin at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Norwich vs Tottenham, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Norwich vs Tottenham live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Norwich vs Tottenham live streaming?

The Norwich vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Norwich vs Tottenham: Predicted Starting XIs

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Vrancic, Stiepermann; Buendia, McLean, Hernandez; Pukki

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Foyth, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Dier, Ndombele; Lo Celso, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.