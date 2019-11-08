Norwich City vs Watford Premier League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

The bottom two sides - Norwich City and Watford - will be locking horns with each other to add some points to their tally.

The 19th placed Norwich City will host 20th placed Watford at the Carrow Road stadium.

When and where to watch Norwich City vs Watford

Where and when is the Norwich City vs Watford, Premier League match being played?

The Norwich City vs Watford, Premier League match will be played on November 9, 2019, at Carrow Road.

What time does the Norwich City vs Watford, Premier League match begin?

The Norwich City vs Watford match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Norwich City vs Watford, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Norwich City vs Watford live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Norwich City vs Watford live streaming?

The Norwich City vs Watford live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Norwich City vs Watford: Predicted Starting XIs

Norwich: Krul, Lewis, Amadou, Godfrey, Aarons, Tettey, Leitner, Cantwell, Stipermann, Buendia, Pukki

Watford: Foster, Kabasele, Dawson, Mariappa, Femenia, Hughes, Chalobah, Doucoure, Masina, Deulofeu, Pereyra