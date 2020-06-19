Norwich City vs Southampton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

NOR vs SOU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Norwich City vs Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, NOR Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Premier League, Norwich City vs Southampton Head to Head

Bottom-placed Norwich City will restart their campaign against Southampton.

The Canaries are in the relegation zone and they have just scored 21 points in the season. Southampton, on the other hand, have secured 34 points from 29 matches and they are on the 14th slot.

When and where to watch Norwich City vs Southampton

Where and when is the Norwich City vs Southampton Premier League match being played?

The Norwich City vs Southampton, Premier League match will be played on June 19, 2020, at Carrow Road.

What time does the Norwich City vs Southampton, Premier League match begin?

The Norwich City vs Southampton match will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where to watch Norwich City vs Southampton, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Norwich City vs Southampton live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Norwich City vs Southampton live streaming?

The Norwich City vs Southampton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Norwich City vs Southampton: Predicted Starting XIs

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Romeu; Armstrong, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi.