Norwich City vs Manchester United Premier League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Manchester United have a difficult trip this weekend to Norwich who are dangerous at home.

Manchester United have a difficult trip this weekend to Norwich who are dangerous at home.

United have not played well this season and are just 2 positions above religation.

When and where to watch Norwich City vs Manchester United

Where and when is the Norwich City vs Manchester United, Premier League match being played?

The Norwich City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on October 27, 2019, at Carrow Road.

What time does the Norwich City vs Manchester United, Premier League match begin?

The Norwich City vs Manchester United match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Norwich City vs Manchester United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Norwich City vs Manchester United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Norwich City vs Manchester United live streaming?

The Norwich City vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Norwich City vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting XIs

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Cantwell, Vrancic, Amadou, Tettey, Buendia, Pukki

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Young; McTominay, Fred; James, Martial, Andreas Pereira.