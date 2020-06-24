Norwich City vs Everton, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

NOR vs EVE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Norwich City vs Everton Dream11 Team Player List, NOR Dream11 Team Player List, EVE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Premier League, Norwich City vs Everton Head to Head

Norwich City will be hosting Everton knowing time is running out for them to pull off the great escape to avoid relegation.

The Canaries were beaten by Southampton in their first match after lockdown, whereas Everton returned with a goalless draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

When and where to watch Norwich City vs Everton

Where and when is the Norwich City vs Everton Premier League match being played?

The Norwich City vs Everton, Premier League match will be played on June 24, 2020, at Carrow Road.

What time does the Norwich City vs Everton, Premier League match begin?

The Norwich City vs Everton match will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where to watch Norwich City vs Everton, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Norwich City vs Everton live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Norwich City vs Everton live streaming?

The Norwich City vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Norwich City vs Everton: Predicted Starting XIs

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; Buendia, McLean, Trybull, Cantwell; Pukki, Drmic

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Davies, Gomes, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison