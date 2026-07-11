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Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

England and Norway square off in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal with a place in the last four on the line. While the Three Lions aim to continue their title charge, Erling Haaland's Norway will look to spring a major upset in a mouthwatering knockout clash.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal (AI-generated image)
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England go head-to-head with Norway tonight, chasing a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. Last weekend, the Three Lions stunned fans with a memorable win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, pushing through to the last eight. The late kickoff—2am on a Monday—didn’t stop fans all over the country from watching.

Once again, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane stepped up. Both found the net in key moments, making the difference when it mattered most for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Norway, meanwhile, weren’t the opponents most people expected. In fact, most fans figured England would be up against Brazil in Miami by now. Instead, Stale Solbakken’s Norway stole the show in the last round. Erling Haaland’s late double dumped Brazil out in dramatic fashion, earning Norway their shot at the semi-finals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Norway is scheduled for a 2:30 am IST kick-off tonight, Saturday, July 11, 2026. The match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Team news looks good for England. Reece James, Marc Guehi, and Declan Rice all missed training on Thursday, each doing separate recovery work after the Mexico match. But all three rejoined the group on Friday. James, out for the last two games with a hamstring problem, looks ready to return. Rice, who managed back pain during the Mexico clash, is also available. Guehi, ever-present except for the opener against Croatia, skipped training as a precaution but has no major issues. Apart from that, Tuchel has a full squad at his disposal and isn’t expected make big changes to the lineup that’s gotten this far in North America.

Norway have a clean bill of health too, despite a bug spreading in their camp earlier in the week. Their team doctor, Ola Sand, says the players are all fit and ready. Erling Haaland is set to face plenty of familiar Premier League faces, and Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard is likely to go toe-to-toe with his club teammate, Declan Rice, in midfield.

Head-to-head record? England have won seven times, Norway twice, with three draws between them. England will want to keep that momentum going tonight.

Predicted lineups

Norway (4-3-3): Nyland (goalkeeper); Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berg, Berge, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford (goalkeeper); Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Norway and England will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Norway vs England match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| 'Let him do what he wants': Lionel Scaloni dismisses penalty debate, backs Messi ahead of World Cup quarterfinal

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