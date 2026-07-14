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Norway players receive heroic welcome as over 100,000 fans celebrate historic World Cup run | See pics

Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign may have ended in the quarter-finals, but the team's historic run united the nation, with over 100,000 fans welcoming the team home in Oslo.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 01:15 PM IST

Norway players receive heroic welcome as over 100,000 fans celebrate historic World Cup run | See pics
England eliminated Norway in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/herrelandslaget)
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Norway's iconic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end after a defeat in the quarter-final round at the hands of England, but the team, particularly Erling Haaland, won the hearts of millions across the globe. On the team's return home, Norway players received a heartwarming welcome as over 100,000 supporters gathered across Oslo to celebrate their heroic run. The official social media handle of the Norweigian football team shared a series of pictures and videos of the celebration where Norway received a grand reception from fans despite missing out a place in the top 4.

Take a look

The Landslaget arrived in Oslo to a traditional water cannon salute before beginning a homecoming open-bus parade through the capital city. Fans in huge numbers gathered around the Royal Palace and lined Karl Johans gate, as the players first attended an audience with King Herald before greeting supporters from the palace steps.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 14 at 7 27 40 AM

 

Norway's journey in FIFA World Cup 2026

 

Norway reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1998. They finished second in Group I behind France. Stale Solbakken's side beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32 and five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16. Their dream run ended with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to England in the quarter-finals.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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