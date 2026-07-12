Norway coach breaks silence after FIFA clarifies controversial England equaliser, says 'we'll talk about the wire until we're all dead'

The controversy around England's equaliser doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Norway's manager has now come forward and questioned the incident despite FIFA's clarification on it.

Norway manager Stale Solbakken is in no mood to let go of the issue of the controversial equaliser, which England scored during the crucial quarter-finals on Saturday (local time). He stated that the ball struck an overhead camera cable before Jude Bellingham took control of the ball and scored in the first-half stoppage time. Later, FIFA also came up with a clarification stating that the ball sensor technology detected no contact with the overhead wire and declared the goal valid.

Norway coach expresses frustration over the incident but also praises team's World Cup campaign

As per a report by Reuters, Solbakken said, ''The ball fell straight down from the sky, so it changed its direction. It caused a misunderstanding among our players, and it was in a bad moment for us. But we can't do anything about that. I don't think we will play the game again. So that's how it is.''

Solbakken acknowledged FIFA's statement over the incident, and added, ''If there's been no sound or there has been nothing there in the chip, what can I say against that? But the ball drops down straight from heaven. Everyone said, including Orjan, who is the goalie, and the guy who's going to receive the ball. So, I think it's pretty clear that it did it. It was a strange thing.''

The Norway manager also stated that he do not want to overshadow his team's historic World Cup campaign and further said, ''I'll not blame that. But everybody on the bench reacted spontaneously because the ball just fell down in front of them. So I don't think there's any doubt that it touched something. But unfortunately, we have to live with this. So we will talk about the wire until we are all dead. I hope we can think about and talk about other things. That's my sincere hope. I hope that this will not be the story about this team. It shouldn't be.''

England coach's reaction on the incident

England head coach Thomas Tuchel expressed confidence in the Connected Ball Technology (CBT) and said, ''I mean, there is a chip in the ball which can tell you if a hair touches it, as we know since the Croatia-Portugal game. So they should be able to tell you if it happened. I was not aware of it. I didn't see it.''

Meanwhile, England beat Norway to qualify for the semi-final round, where they will face the defending champions Argentina on Thursday, July 16.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/