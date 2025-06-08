The left-arm fast bowler played only two matches in IPL 2025 and did not take any wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured Rishabh Pant for a substantial sum of Rs 27 crore at the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025. Despite leading the team and participating in all 14 league stage matches, his performance did not reflect his high value. Delhi Capitals' fast bowler, T Natarajan, was the most expensive player based on matches played and performance, earning a significant salary of Rs 10.75 crore for only two matches.

T Natarajan's earnings amounted to Rs 5.37 crore per match, as he was rarely included in the playing XI by the Capitals until the season's final stages. The left-arm fast bowler played only two matches in IPL 2025 and did not take any wickets.

It appears unlikely that T Natarajan was injured, as he was seen practicing and travelling with the team throughout the season. Given his substantial auction price of Rs 10.75 crore, his absence from the playing XI is puzzling.

Despite being a valuable asset, Natarajan faced difficulties with limited game time in this IPL season. When questioned about Natarajan's absence after a league stage match, DC mentor Kevin Pietersen explained that they were unable to accommodate the fast bowler in the team.

Why T Natarajan bowled only 3 overs?

Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Dushmantha Chameera were preferred over T Natarajan in the playing XI. While Mukesh performed well, taking 12 wickets, Mohit and Chameera underperformed despite multiple opportunities. Mohit's performance was particularly poor, with only two wickets in eight matches and an average of 128.5. Chameera picked up four wickets in five innings with an economy of 11.4.

The decision to bench T Natarajan, despite the pace bowling attack's struggles, was surprising. When he finally got a chance, the Delhi side was already in a difficult position, and two matches were insufficient for him to demonstrate his abilities.

Natarajan did not take any wickets in his two appearances, conceding 49 runs in three overs. Had he been given more opportunities, he could have potentially improved his performance and contributed more to the team's success.