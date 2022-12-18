Noida authorities freeze former India cricketer Munaf Patel's bank accounts

File Photo

Munaf Patel, one of India's World Cup heroes in 2011, has landed himself in trouble after his bank accounts were blocked following the issuance of a Recovery Certificate (RC) by the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA).

According to reports, an action has been taken against Munaf to recover INR 52 lakh, which has been validated by the UP-sub-divisional RERA's magistrate Alok Kumar Gupta. Meanwhile, Gupta claims that after seizing Patel's bank accounts, the revenue team recovered the money.

Munaf Patel is said to be a director of Niwas Promoters Private Limited, a real estate firm. Following the completion of a residential project, the company allegedly neglected to refund the investors, prompting UP-RERA to take appropriate action by issuing an RC to them.

According to the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the mentioned residential project was launched in sector 10 of Greater Noida West by Niwas Promoters Private Limited. However, the project's completion is still pending, therefore UP RERA went ahead and issued an RC on the corporation in order to recover a stagerring payment estimated to be INR 10 Crore. The stated sum is said to be the value of the investors' money.

It is now unclear whether Munaf Patel and the other employees of this real estate company will face any additional legal action. However, the company currently has no choice but to abide by UP- RERA's regulations and make the appropriate preparations to reimburse the clients for their money.

In accordance with real estate legislation, if builders miss deadlines for project delivery, the regulating body is required to issue recovery certificates to the builders and request that they pay the debts owed by their clients.

Although injuries hindered Patel's cricket career, he did gain from one circumstance when Praveen Kumar was forced to withdraw from India's World Cup squad in 2011. Munaf concluded the tournament as India's third-highest wicket-taker, after Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer.

Because of his consistent efforts, bowling coach Eric Simons referred to him as the "unsung hero" of India's World Cup victory. The high did not last long either, and within a few months Munaf was once again dropped from the national squad in all three formats.

