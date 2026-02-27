'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh expressed heartfelt condolences after the demise of Rinku Singh’s father. The Indian cricket stars shared emotional messages of support, with Kohli saying he was deeply saddened and Yuvraj admitting no words feel enough in this difficult time.

Team India cricketer Rinku Singh faced a significant personal loss on Friday when his father, Khanchand Singh, passed away in Greater Noida after a prolonged illness. He had been under care at Yatharth Hospital but sadly took his last breath on Friday morning. Rinku, who is a member of India’s T20 World Cup team, has departed from the squad to support his family during this challenging period.

The 28-year-old, originally from Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, has frequently expressed his gratitude for his father’s sacrifices. Khanchand was involved in gas cylinder distribution and unwaveringly supported his son’s cricketing dreams despite facing financial hardships, playing an essential role in Rinku’s development.

VIDEO | Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: Cricketer Rinku Singh attends the funeral procession of his father, Khanchand Singh.



(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BrRrTHG7zv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2026

Previously, Rinku had to exit the T20 World Cup when his father’s health worsened. As the situation became critical, he hurried back home to be with his family after the match against South Africa. Nevertheless, after spending time with them, he rejoined the Indian team in preparation for the February 26 match against Zimbabwe.

After reuniting with his family, he returned to the Indian squad ahead of the February 26 encounter with Zimbabwe. However, Rinku was not included in the playing eleven for the match against Zimbabwe, as India chose to field Sanju Samson to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Rinku out of the lineup.

The cricketing world united to express their condolences and provide support to the left-handed batsman and his family during this sorrowful time.

India’s batting legend Virat Kohli also expressed his sympathies, sending a touching message to Rinku and his family, wishing them strength and solace as they navigate this profound loss.

"Deeply saddened by the news of Rinku’s father’s demise. My heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May you always find strength in his eternal blessings. Om Shanti. @rinkusingh235," Kohli wrote on X.

Deeply saddened by the news of Rinku’s father’s demise. My heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May you always find strength in his eternal blessings. Om Shanti. @rinkusingh235 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 27, 2026

On X, Yuvraj conveyed a message of solidarity with the Indian batter and his family during this tough time. “Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Rinku's father. In moments like these, no words feel enough. Standing in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time. May you find strength and courage in the love that surrounds you.”

Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Rinku’s father. In moments like these, no words feel enough. Standing in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time. May you find strength and courage in the love that surrounds you. @rinkusingh235 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 27, 2026

Veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag also took to X to share his thoughts for Rinku, expressing his support. “Rinku, deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your father. Your father raised a truly strong and wonderful son through so many sacrifices, and that is his greatest legacy. Stay strong, @rinkusingh235. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your entire family. Om Shanti.”

Rinku, deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your father. Your father raised a truly strong and wonderful son through so many sacrifices , and that is his greatest legacy. Stay strong, @rinkusingh235. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your entire family. Om Shanti — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 27, 2026

Up to this point, Rinku has participated in five matches for India during the T20 World Cup 2026, managing to score only 24 runs, with his highest score being 11 not out. In 2026, Rinku took part in 10 T20 internationals, amassing 115 runs over eight innings, achieving an average of 28.75, a strike rate of 132.18, and a top score of 44 not out.

With South Africa already securing a spot in the semifinals and Zimbabwe being eliminated, India's last Super 8 match against the West Indies on March 1 in Kolkata serves as a virtual quarterfinal. The victor of the India vs West Indies match will advance to the last four alongside South Africa.

Also read| Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Chennai