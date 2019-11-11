'No security issue': Pakistan rejects ITF's decision to change India's Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

7 things you should never search on Google

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

7 things you should never search on Google

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

HomeSports

Sports

'No security issue': Pakistan rejects ITF's decision to change India's Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

The Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan is now facing a new issue as Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) rejects International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) decision to shift its Davis Cup tie with India to a neutral venue.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 02:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan is now facing a new issue as Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) rejects International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) decision to shift its Davis Cup tie with India to a neutral venue.

PTF has filed an appeal with the ITF challenging the decision. Their president Salim Saifullah has said that there’s no security concern and political ties between the two nations shouldn’t come in between.

“We have pointed out that we are fully prepared to host India for the Davis Cup tie as there is no security issue and nor should political ties between the two countries over-ride our chance of hosting a major event,” Saifullah told PTI.

Saifullah even cited the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor on Saturday and said, “I think our (PTF) case is very strong because there is no viable argument for shifting the tie to a neutral venue.”

The tie which was to take place in August was shifted to September to late November after India’s concerns over the safety of its players were raised.

Saifullah said that if their appeal was not accepted, the PTF had some other options and was working on those. 

“We may tell the ITF that we’ll not nominate the neutral venue. We’ll request it to ask AITA to choose where its outfit wants to play,” he said.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

RPF jawan opens fire inside moving Jaipur-Mumbai train, 4 shot dead

Jaipur rains: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in various parts of city

Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

New study finds nearly 30% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE