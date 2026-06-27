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'No place for him right now': Ravichandran Ashwin drops major truth bomb on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut

Ravichandran Ashwin has advised patience over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut, saying the 15-year-old should not be rushed into India’s playing XI.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 06:17 PM IST

'No place for him right now': Ravichandran Ashwin drops major truth bomb on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut
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Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in on the growing debate around teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut, advising that the 15-year-old should be patient as India already has settled opening options in place.

Ravichandran Ashwin calls for patience in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut case

Sooryavanshi, a young Indian cricketer, has garnered attention for his domestic performances. Although selected for the T20I series against Ireland, he did not start in the first match, as the team stuck with experienced players Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Ashwin emphasised patience regarding Sooryavanshi's debut, backing the management's decision amid fan discussions about the teenager's readiness.

Ashwin said 'There is no place for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi right now. If he has to play, then selectors should send him to the Zimbabwe tour, where these incumbent openers will not be there,' adding that opportunities should come only when there is a vacancy due to form or injury. He also talked about the importance of team balance, stating that selections cannot be made based on individual popularity. Ashwin said, 'Nobody makes a team for an individual. Gautam Gambhir has said that it should be team first, and there should not be a superstar culture.'

Debate over India’s opening combination continues

Sooryavanshi's exclusion from the team has ignited discussions, particularly after Sanju Samson's poor performance in the first T20I against Ireland. Ashwin supported the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Samson, advocating for their consistent backing as part of India's team strategy.

Also read: 'He asks questions': Abhishek Sharma lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's curiosity, reveals Team India's mentoring approach

He proposed that opportunities on overseas tours, like in Zimbabwe, could be better suited for Sooryavanshi’s debut, avoiding disruption to the current team. Sooryavanshi received a national call-up following an impressive IPL 2026 season, where he scored 776 runs and won significant awards, including the Orange Cap, and made headlines with a record 11-ball half-century in List A cricket, marking him as a rising star in Indian cricket.

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