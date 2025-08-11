No India vs Pakistan javelin showdown as Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem pull out of Silesia Diamond League 2025 due to...

India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad will not be seen in the battle at the 2025 Silesia Diamond League. The game which is scheduled for August 16 in Poland will not see javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra nor Arshad Nadeem.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in men’s javelin throw is one of the most anticipated rivalries in both India vs Pakistan games and in the sport. The duo has played memorable matches in the recent past. However, lovers of athletics and fans of the two sports players would be disappointed as India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad will not be seen in the battle at the 2025 Silesia Diamond League. The game which is scheduled for August 16 in Poland will not see javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he has withdrawn from the league nor Arshad Nadeem as he was not listed in the final entry.

Why Chopra-Nadeem will not play?

In early July, the organisers had made confirmation regarding their participation in the league, this made the fans of both Olympic medalists excited for an India-Pak rivalry which is rarely seen apart from cricket matches. After Nadeem underwent surgery on his right calf in London in recent days, uncertainty arose regarding his participation. However, his coach, Salman Butt, confirmed sometime later that the Pakistani javelin thrower would not participate at the event. He also said that Nadeem would focus on his recovery and in preparing for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month.

Butt stated, “He (Nadeem) is concentrating more on his preparation for the World Championships in Tokyo in September, which is why he opted for surgery on his calf muscle that has been troubling him for some time. I don’t believe they will face each other until the World event.

Neeraj’s sudden withdrawal also raised doubts, as no official explanation has been provided yet. The absence of both the Olympic medalists has left fans disappointed as they will not be able to see one of the best athletes battle against each other.

Currently, Arshad is in rehabilitation in London, and his coach suggested that he might take part in one event before the World Championships. This year, Neeraj also managed to surpass the elusive 90m mark, although he has struggled with consistency. He recently recognized a flaw in his technique. During the Paris event, Arshad secured gold with an impressive throw of 92.97m, while Chopra earned silver with a top throw of 89.45m. Both athletes were also expected to compete in the same event in Switzerland next month.