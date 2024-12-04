Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), praised Nita Ambani's approach and lauded her for her effective team-building strategy.

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), praised Nita Ambani's approach and lauded her for her effective team-building strategy. While acknowledging that he hasn't achieved the same level of success, he expressed a desire to adopt a similar approach.

With a total of five titles each, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have the most IPL championships. Many of MI’s lesser-known signings have earned spots in the Indian national team, highlighting the franchise's strong track record of nurturing emerging talent.

"Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli) and (MS) Dhoni are huge brands. Thus far, we didn't have a single player in Lucknow who would attract the sponsors or advertisers a lot. Rishabh (Pant) definitely has the X-factor, but brands is one aspect. That is not really taken into consideration when you plan a team. You are planning a team so that you can win," he responded (8:40).

“I really want to build a solid Indian core. When I look at Mumbai, I feel no franchise owner has probably done what Nita Ambani has done. I admire, respect, and want to follow them but I am unable to follow. However, solid Indian core, some we have thought about the next year, and some we have thought about the next two to four years,” Goenka added.

The owner of LSG recognized that Mayank Yadav may not play in all 14 league matches during IPL 2025 but stressed that the Lucknow Super Giants are making a long-term investment in him. He also mentioned that the franchise's management views Akash Deep as a standout bowler, ready to shine in T20 cricket.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.