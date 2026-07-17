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No final face-off for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in FIFA WC 2026, but Golden Boot race still alive

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will not meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after France's semifinal exit. However, the race for the Golden Boot remains alive, with Messi still in contention ahead of Argentina's title clash against Spain and Mbappe set for the third-place playoff.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 03:06 PM IST

No final face-off for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in FIFA WC 2026, but Golden Boot race still alive
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This year’s World Cup hasn’t given us the Messi vs. Mbappe final that so many fans hoped to see. Mbappe’s journey stopped in the semifinals when France lost to Spain, while Messi pushed Argentina past England and into the championship match. So, that highly anticipated clash between two superstars? It’s not happening. If both had fallen in the semis, we’d still have gotten a showdown in the third place playoff. And if you remember, they actually last faced off back in the 2018 Round of 16.

The Golden Boot Race Heats Up

But even without a direct duel on the pitch, Messi and Mbappe are still in a tight race—for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot. Both have netted eight goals each, and with just one game left for each, we’re down to the wire. The gap is razor-thin, and every goal in these final matches could decide who comes out on top.

Messi Out Front

Right now, Messi leads the Golden Boot hunt thanks to more assists. He’s scored eight in seven matches and has already broken the record for most World Cup goals at this tournament. On top of that, he’s close to leading Argentina to back-to-back titles—a feat no team has managed in 64 years. If he steps onto the field for this final, he’ll be playing in his third World Cup final, something only one player has done before. When Mbappe’s third place match wraps up, Messi will know exactly what’s required of him.

Mbappe Chasing History

Mbappe, also with eight goals in seven games, sits just behind Messi in the Golden Boot race. He’ll need a strong performance against England to put pressure on Messi. If he pulls it off and ends up as the tournament’s top scorer, he’ll become the first player ever to win the Golden Boot at two separate World Cups. He topped the scoring charts in 2022, too.

Who’s Left Standing?

It’s Argentina vs. Spain for the championship, while France and England play for third place. Argentina have three titles (1978, 1986, 2022), Spain won in 2010, England in 1966, and France in both 1998 and 2018.

Closing in on 300 Goals

There’s been no shortage of action—297 goals in 102 games so far. Just three more, and this World Cup hits the 300-goal mark. That’s another milestone, considering it was already the first tournament ever to break the 200-goal barrier. Of the 48 teams that entered, only two are left to chase glory. One will lift the trophy. The other will be left to wonder what could have been.

Also read| 'This one hurts': Harry Kane vows England will return stronger after FIFA World Cup exit

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